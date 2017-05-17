Legal Notices for May 20, 2017

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on May 9, 2017:

Jason Keen, of Verdad Real Estate, has submitted an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP) application number ERP-123-230057-1. The project is located in Taylor County, Section: 36, Township: 4 South, Range: 7 East, and includes 2.7276 acres. The ERP application is for the construction of a Popeye’s and Taco Bell. The total impervious area for the project will be 0.9885 acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

5/17

Notice is hereby given:

JERRY JOHNSON

Last known address of:

216 S Blair Ave

Perry, Florida 32347

You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are required to contact the Supervisor of Elections, in Perry, Florida, no later than thirty (30) days after the date of this publishing. Failure to respond will result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor and your name will be removed from the statewide voter registration system.

Published one time in the Perry Newspaper

Dana Southerland

Taylor County Supervisor of Elections

P O Box 1060

Perry, Florida 32348

5/17

NOTICE OF PROCEDURES FOR THE CLOSING OF STREETS, THOROUGHFARES AND ALLEYS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You will take notice that the Board of County Commissioners of Taylor County, Florida, upon the petition of certain of the adjacent landowners to hereinafter described property, will at 6:05 p.m. on the 5th day of June, 2017, at the Taylor County Administrative Complex, 201 East Green Street, Perry, Florida, 32347, consider and determine whether the County will vacate, abandon, close and will renounce and disclaim any and all right of the County and public in and to all street, thoroughfares and alleys which run over, upon or through the following described lots, blocks, pieces or parcels of land, lying and being in Taylor County, Florida, and described as follows:

DESCRIPTION: (Product of Survey)

Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 1, Block 105 of the STEINHATCHEE SUBDIVISION, as per the plat thereof recorded in the Official Records of Taylor County Florida and run South 01 degrees 55 minutes 43 seconds East along the west boundary line of a 20 foot alley, 475.97 feet to the southeast corner of Lot 9, of said Block 105 and the north right of way line of Fifth Avenue North; thence run North 88 degrees 25 minutes 25 seconds East, along said right of way line, 20.00 feet to the southwest corner of Lot 10, of said Block 105; thence run North 01 degrees 55 minutes 43 seconds West, 476.07 feet to the northwest corner of Lot 18 of said Block 105; thence run South 88 degrees 08 minutes 54 seconds West along the north boundary line of said Steinhatchee Subdivision, 20.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Said parcel contains 0.22 acre, more or less.

A copy of the petition is available to the public at the Planning Department of Taylor County during regular business hours.

Notice is also given pursuant to Florida Statute 286.105, that any persons deciding to appeal any matter considered at this pubic hearing will need a record of the meeting and may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

This hearing may be continued from time to time as may be necessary.

This Notice shall be mailed to property owners within 500 feet of the property directly affected and whose address is known by reference to the latest approved ad valorem tax roll.

Dated this 17th day of May, 2017

5/17

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR

TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 62-2017-CA-000010

REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS

MORTGAGE SUCCESSOR BY MERGER

WITH UNION PLANTERS BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

BEAU TATE, et al.,

Defendants

_____________________/

NOTICE OF JUDICIAL SALE PURSUANT TO §45.031, FLA. STAT.

To Defendants, BEAU TATE, KELLI TATE, UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION NO. 1 N/K/A SARA ROBERTS, UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION NO. 2 N/K/A JOSEPH ROBERTS, and all others whom it may concern: Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on April 26, 2017, in Case No.: 62-2017-CA-000010 in the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial Circuit In and For Taylor County, Florida, in which REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE SUCCESSOR BY MERGER WITH UNION PLANTERS BANK, N.A., is the Plaintiff, and BEAU TATE, et al. are the Defendants, the Taylor County Clerk of the Court, will sell at public sale the following described real property located in Taylor County:

3Lot 2, Block 4, Carlton Springs Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 146, Taylor County, Florida

Together with a Fleetwood Double Wide Mobile Home, I.D. Numbers: GAFL334A76701-OK21 and GAFL334B76701-OK21

The above property will be sold on July 27, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. to the highest and best bidder for cash, 4at the Taylor County Courthouse, East Step, 108 N. Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida 32347, in accordance with § 45.031, Fla. Stat. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

DATED this 5th day of May, 2017.

Winderweedle, Haines, Ward

& Woodman, P.A.

329 Park Avenue North, Second Floor

Post Office Box 880

Orlando, Florida 3290-0880

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Telephone: (407) 423-4246

Fax: (407) 423-7014

/s/ Michael C. Caborn

Michael C. Caborn

Florida Bar No.: 0162477

mcaborn@whww.com

Certificate of Service

I hereby certify that a copy of the foregoing was sent via U.S. Mail to Beau Tate, Kelli Tate, Unknown Tenant in Possession No. 1 n/k/a Sarah Roberts, and Unknown Tenant in Possession No. 2 n/k/a Joseph Roberts, 4893 Debby Street, Perry, Florida 32348, on this 5th day of May, 2017

5/10, 517

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that PFS Financial 1, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 916

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R06555-906

Lot 26, Block B of the Gulf Highlands Subdivision. Containing 1.01 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 299, page 577.

This property is being assessed with a 1998 singlewide mobile home, Title # 79024698, Serial # GAFLV07A41549BB22.

Name in which assessed

Dennis R. Labossiere and Nancy A. Baxter

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida.Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 19th day of June, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 09th day of May , 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

5/10,5/17,5/24,5/31

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

FOR DISASTER DEBRIS MANAGEMENT SERVICES

The Taylor County Board of County Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals for DISASTER DEBRIS MANAGEMENT SERVICES.

Qualified firms or individuals desiring to provide the required services must submit the proposal packages in a sealed envelope or similar package marked “Sealed Proposal for DISASTER DEBRIS MANAGEMENT SERVICES” to the Clerk of Court, 1st Floor Courthouse, 108 North Jefferson Street, Suite 102, or P.O. Box 620, Perry, Florida 32348, to arrive no later than 4:00 P.M., local time, on Friday, June 2, 2017. All proposals MUST have the respondent’s name and mailing address clearly shown on the outside of the envelope or package when submitted. Proposals will be opened and respondents announced at 6:00 PM, local time, or as soon thereafter as practical, on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 6:00 P.M., in the Taylor County Administrative Complex, Old Post Office, 201 East Green Street, Perry, Florida 32347.

Proposal information MUST be obtained from the Emergency Management Department located at the Taylor County Emergency Operations Center, 591 US HWY 27, Perry, Florida 32347.

Required Proposal information:

1. QUALIFICATIONS OF THE FIRM

2. QUALIFICATIONS OF STAFF

3. TECHNICAL APPROACH

4. COST PROPOSAL

The County reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to reject any or all proposals, to cancel or withdraw this request for proposals at any time and waive any irregularities in the proposal process. The County reserves the right to award any contract to the respondent which it deems to offer the best overall service to perform successfully under the terms and conditions of the proposed contract, giving consideration to such matters as respondent integrity, compliance with public policy, record of past performance, and financial and technical resources; therefore, the County is not bound to award any contract based on the lowest quoted price. The County, in its sole and absolute discretion, also reserves the right to waive any minor defects in the process and to accept the proposal deemed to be in the County’s best interest. No faxed proposals will be accepted.

For additional information contact:

Steve Spradley

Taylor County Department of Emergency Management

591 US Highway 27 East

Perry, FL. 32347

(850) 838-3575

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, Taylor County, Florida.

5/17