Man caught smuggling cell phone

A Tamarac (Fla.) man was nabbed Saturday, May 13, attempting to smuggle a cell phone into Taylor Correctional Institution (TCI) while, in an unrelated incident, a second suspect there for visitation was arrested after it was discovered he had marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Both arrests happened within an hour of one another Saturday morning. Reports from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) show Sgt. Benji Dorman was dispatched to the institution in response to both incidents.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.