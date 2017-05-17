New school construction, paving funds for Taylor in state $82.4 billion budget

In approving its $82.4 billion state budget last week, the Florida Legislature earmarked millions of dollars for Taylor County, mostly in the form of funding for a new Perry Primary School and a series of road paving projects.

The future of the budget, however, remains in question. Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who is currently touring the state, has still not ruled out vetoing the entire document in response to cuts made to Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.