TCSO officer recognized on national level

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Lt. Jimmy Cash was recently recognized at the 2017 National Interdiction Conference for “his relentless pursuit of combating the spread of drugs in his community on the street level.”

Executive Director Doug Wright presented Cash the national award of “Largest Street Level Crack Cocaine Seizure” at the awards banquet in front of hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the nation.

