Full circle

Taylor County High School’s 2017 graduating seniors returned to where many of them started their educational journeys, Perry Primary School (PPS), on Wednesday, May 17. The soon-to-be graduates wore their caps and gowns as they walked through the school with the entire PPS student body lining the halls, cheering and waving banners and pom poms. Each senior had a sign and “goody bag” with his or her name on it held by a student along the route.

“This experience walking through the school was one of the most eye-opening and wonderful experiences I’ve ever had yet,” senior Zach Fike said. “It was amazing.”

