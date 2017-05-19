‘Good news: all kids from Perry are fine’

Taylor County High School seniors saw more than skyscrapers during their first day in New York City, N.Y.

The group was in Times Square Thursday when a vehicle plowed into a group of pedestrians, killing one and injuring more than 22 people–an incident that made national headlines in an instant.

PHOTO: (Above) TCHS seniors and chaperones were all smiles as they prepared for a day of sightseeing in New York City. (Below) Seated in a grand stand, the group saw the crash happen and smoke rising from the scene.

