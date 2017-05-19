Legal Notices for May 19, 2017

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

To whom it may concern: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, pursuant to the fictitious name statute, chapter 20953 or Section 865.09, Florida Statutes, 1941, will register with the Secretary of State, Corporation Division, Tallahassee, Florida, upon receipt of proof of publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

Magnolia Branch Boutique

Under which we/I will engage in business. I/we expect to engage in business in Perry, Florida and our address is:

5821 Freeman Road, Perry, Fl 32348

The extent of ownership is:

Julie K. Hoover 100%

5/19

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

To whom it may concern: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, pursuant to the fictitious name statute, chapter 20953 or Section 865.09, Florida Statutes, 1941, will register with the Secretary of State, Corporation Division, Tallahassee, Florida, upon receipt of proof of publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

HAPPY NAILS & SPA

Under which we/I will engage in business. I/we expect to engage in business in Perry, Florida and our address is:

2058 S. Jefferson St., Perry, Fl 32348

The extent of ownership is:

Kelly H. Nguyen 50%

Tai A. Nguyen 50%

5/19

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., at the Lafayette County Public Library, in Mayo, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard, Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose,he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations t participate in this proceeding should contact (386) 294-1600 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.

5/19