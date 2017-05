No daily passes for public boat ramps

When scallop season begins in less than a month, thousands of boaters will arrive at the Taylor County coast to discover they can no longer pay $5 for a daily pass to use the county’s public boat ramps.

This week, the Taylor County Commission unanimously voted to do away with daily passes altogether and raise the price of annual decals from $20 to $30.

