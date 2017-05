Teen driver class application deadline is June 12

Registration for the first teen driver challenge class planned this summer (offered by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office) ends Monday, June 12.

Classes are scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 20.

Applications are available online at http://taylorsheriff.org/index.php/teen-driver-challenge/. For additional information, please contact Deputy Ed Whiddon at (850) 584-4225 or email TDC@taylorsheriff.org.