Glenda Irene Foskey

Mrs. Glenda Irene Foskey, 74, passed away on May 20, 2017 at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Perry, FL. Glenda was born March 17, 1943 in Jacksonville, Florida to Ozzie Wiggins and Annette Wilkison Wiggins.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Perry with Bro. Ben Kimmell officiating.

Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Pineview Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Burns Funeral Home of Perry. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com