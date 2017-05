Baseball camps set for June

Taylor County High School Baseball Coach Reggie Wentworth will be having Summer Baseball Camps during the month of June.

The camps will be for kids ages 6-13 and will be held at the high school baseball field. The camps will focus on the fundamentals of pitching, hitting, defense and base running.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.