Coastal flood watch issued

A coastal flood watch has been issued for Taylor County lasting from this morning (Wednesday, May 24) to this afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, conditions are favorable that water levels will be two to three feet above normal tides today. High tide will be at 1:35 p.m. at Keaton Beach and 1:13 p.m. at Steinhatchee.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.