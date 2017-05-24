Cold blooded killer or coward?

Is Billy Gear a cold-blooded killer who crushed the life out of the mother of his infant son?

Or is he a coward who panicked and fed investigators lie upon lie in an effort to save his own skin?

That is the determination a nine-man, three-woman jury faces as testimony continues today (Wednesday) in Gear’s first degree murder trial for the death of 23-year-old Melissa Darnell.

PHOTO: This image from the body camera worn by Perry Police Department (PPD) Sgt. Jay Ricketson shows Billy Gear at the time police first made contact with him on the day of the murder, Jan. 6, 2016.

