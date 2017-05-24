Judge denies motion for new trial, witness ‘wholly incredible, unreliable’

Stating “no reasonable jury would believe the testimony of Mr. (Roger) Cable or consider it accurate or reliable,” Circuit Judge Greg Parker denied a motion from Jason Wall seeking a new trial for his DUI (driving under the influence) manslaughter conviction.

Wall had based his motion on a claim of newly discovered evidence—the testimony of Roger Cable, who swore under oath he saw Wall the night of the fatal crash and that Wall was not the person driving when he and his three friends left the bar (just prior to the fatal crash).

PHOTO: Jason Wall, left, is sworn in as he prepares to testify before Circuit Judge Greg Parker.

