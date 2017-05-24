Pier replacement to cost $860,000

It will cost more than $860,000 to reconstruct the pier at Keaton Beach’s Hodges Park, which was destroyed by Hurricane Hermine last year.

The county’s portion of the final bill, however, is expected to be around $107,000 after funding reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

PHOTO: The pier at Keaton Beach’s Hodges Park was destroyed by Hurricane Hermine in September 2016. The county is working to replace the structure with funding assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Work on the construction project is expected to begin this summer.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.