Third graders show improvement on state assessment test, rank near state average

Taylor County third graders showed significant improvement on their 2017 Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) reading scores compared to last year.

According to figures released by the Florida Department of Education on Friday, 56 percent of Taylor County third graders scored a three or above on the FSA English-language arts exam. This is up 12 percent points from the 44 percent mark made last year by local third graders.

