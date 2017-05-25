Carson Jerome Walker

Carson Jerome Walker, 60, passed away on May 22, 2017 in Perry, FL. Carson was born January 10, 1957 in Perry, Florida to Wesley Walker and Helen Hunter Walker.

Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 5 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Perry with Bro. Bill Jenkins and Bro. Jeff Stading officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or Taylor County Habitat for Humanity.

Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com