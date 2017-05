Boat ramp fees not settled

Facing backlash from its decision to eliminate daily boat ramp passes, the Taylor County Commission is expected to re-address the issue at its last meeting prior to the start of scallop season.

Last week, the board voted unanimously to do away with the $5 daily passes altogether and raise the price of annual decals from $20 to $30.

