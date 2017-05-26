Gear guilty as charged

Billy Lee Gear silently wept and pressed tears from his eyes through more than 12 hours of testimony and nearly two hours of closing statements during his four-day murder trial that began Monday with jury selection.

However, the 37-year-old Perry man was stoned-faced and stoic when the jury returned a guilty verdict after two hours and 15 minutes of deliberations Thursday afternoon.

