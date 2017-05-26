Lawmakers speak out on snapper season

Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) urged Director Comstock of the Commerce Department to expand the 2017 private recreational Red Snapper season in federal waters. Recently, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) announced a three-day snapper season.

“We strongly urge you to use any authority at your disposal to expand the 2017 private recreational Red Snapper season in federal waters to include Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in June, July and August, as well as July 3 and July 4, consistent with the current health and overall sustainability of the stock,” wrote the lawmakers.

