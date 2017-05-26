Legal Notices for May 26, 2017

Notice is hereby given to Jayson Ryan Platt. Unless payment is made on 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, VIN: 1GDS13S13S052151860 for repairs and storage charges on 07/19/2016. Vehicle will be auctioned on the sixth day of June 2017 at 10 a.m. at Thomas Chevrolet, 2128 S. Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry, FL (850) 584-6221 per F.S. 713.18

5/26

Notice is hereby given to John Larry Houck Jr. Unless payment is made on 2001 GMC Sierra, VIN: 1GTEC14W71Z124510 for repairs and storage charges on 09/23/2015. Vehicle will be auctioned on the sixth day of June 2017 at 10 a.m. at Thomas Chevrolet, 2128 S. Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry, FL (850) 584-6221 per F.S. 713.18

5/26

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

To whom it may concern: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, pursuant to the fictitious name statute, chapter 20953 or Section 865.09, Florida Statutes, 1941, will register with the Secretary of State, Corporation Division, Tallahassee, Florida, upon receipt of proof of publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

Don’s Janitorial Service

Under which we/I will engage in business. I/we expect to engage in business in Perry, Florida and our address is:

P.O. Box 1323, Perry, FL 32348

The extent of ownership is:

Joseph L. Rouis 100%

5/26