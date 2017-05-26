Lincolns announce retirement from Perry Newspapers, Inc.

Don Lincoln, who for 33 years has served as publisher of the Taco Times and the Perry News-Herald, has announced his retirement effective June 15.

Lincoln has a total of 40 years in the newspaper business, previously serving as sports editor for a small daily newspaper and advertising representative for another daily newspaper before assuming management of the Live Oak (Fla.) Independent Post in 1982. In 1984, he took the reins when the Taco Times and the Perry News-Herald were merged to form Perry Newspapers, Inc.

