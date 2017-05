Navy veteran will be keynote speaker for Memorial Day ceremony May 29

Navy veteran and Perry native Everett R. Kimble Sr. will be the keynote speaker at Monday’s annual Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

The program will start at 10 a.m. and will feature performances from the Taylor County High School Pride of Taylor Band and the Tallahassee Pipe Band.

PHOTO: Everett R. Kimble served for 10 years in the U.S. Navy.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.