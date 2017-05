Sales tax extension must be redone

Earlier this year, the Taylor County Commission agreed to extend the current local one-cent sales tax, but now the board is tweaking the language to satisfy state officials.

The current one-cent tax, which has been used for the past 16 years to pay for the construction of Doctors’ Memorial Hospital (DMH), is expected to accomplish its mission by the end of November.

