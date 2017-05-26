Tips lead to seizure of 176 cannabis plants

Sheriff Wayne Padgett’s “see something, say something” campaign has once again borne fruit, leading to the arrest of a Salem man who was allegedly cultivating marijuana at his home and the seizure of some 176 cannabis plants.

“People are stepping up and giving us calls, and this is helping us tremendously. We are doing everything we can with what we’ve got. If you see something, say something. I promise it will not fall on deaf ears,” Padgett said.

PHOTO: Sheriff Wayne Padgett encourages residents to continue to report any suspicious activity by contacting his department day or night.

