Lorraine Louise Huffman Montgomery

Lorraine Louise Huffman Montgomery, died Wednesday, may 24, 2017 at Capital Regional Hospital in Tallahassee.

Services will be help at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Antioch M.B. Church.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 2, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at New Mt. Zion M.B. Interment will follow at Tallahassee National Cemetery.

Trinity Funeral Home is in-charge of all arrangements