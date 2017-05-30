Sharon Ann Floyd

Mrs. Sharon Ann Floyd, 56, passed away on May 20, 2017 at her home in Perry, FL. Sharon was born October 28, 1960 in Pensacola, Florida to Mr. Thurman Enfinger and Mrs. Betty Rutherford Enfinger.

The family will hold a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Suwannee County.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

