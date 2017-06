Thomas L. Hamiter Jr.

Hamiter, Thomas L, Jr., 76, passed away on May 27, 2017. He was a native of Florida. He is survived by his wife Sarah Maddox Hamiter and many friends and relatives. There will be a memorial service on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to LifePath Hospice at www.chaptershealth.org