13 minutes to kill victim, hide body

BY ANGELA M. CASTELUCCI / Staff writer

Prosecutors meticulously built their case for first degree murder against Billy Lee Gear, 37.

Evidence presented by one witness at a time weighed down the scales of justice.

PHOTO: Billy Lee Gear spent much of the trial dabbing tears from his eyes and shielding his face with his hand. However, he showed no emotion when the jury returned a guilty verdict against him.

