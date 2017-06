Honoring their memory

Dressed in his formal Navy whites, Ray Evans was a familiar face at every Memorial Day ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park since its opening–that is, until this year. The veteran died last October at the age of 90.

PHOTO: But he was represented in spirit, with his daughter, Sandy Oller, presenting his memorial flag to be flown over the park.

