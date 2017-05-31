Legal Notices for May 31, 2017

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Edwin D Prevatt the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 1290

Year of Issuance 2015

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R09348-000

Commence at the Northwest corner of the Southwest ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 10, Township 07 South, Range 09 East; thence run South 208.71 feet for a Point of Beginning; thence run East 208.71 feet; thence run South 208.71 feet; thence run West 217.71 feet; thence run North 208.71 feet; thence run East 12 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 1.00 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 199, page 308; book 286, page 550; book 289, page 119; book 422, page 693

Name in which assessed

Stephanie L Jackson ETAL

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property

described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 26th day of June, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 22nd day of May, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Mitchell Langford the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 1088

Year of Issuance 2015

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R07632-320

Commence at the Northwest corner of the Northeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 28, Township 04 South, Range 08 East; thence run South 0D 39M 04S West 420.14 feet for a Point of Beginning; thence continue South 85.80 feet; thence run East 235.09 feet to the West Right-of-Way of the Road; thence run North 11D East to a Point East of the Point of Beginning; thence run South 89D 46M 56S West 238 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 0.50 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records book 427, page 463.

Name in which assessed Delphia M. Flowers

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property

described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 26th day of June, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 22nd day of May, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

Taylor County Schools will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program during the months of June, & July.

Nutritionally balanced meals will be provided to all children regardless of race, color, sex, disability, age or national origin during summer vacation when school breakfasts and lunches are not available. All children 18 years old and younger, if open site, are eligible for meals at no charge, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. The programs are only approved for geographical areas of need where 50 percent or more of the children qualify for free and reduced-price meals during the school year.

In accordance with Federal law, and US Department of Agriculture policy, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

To file a complaint of discrimination, write to USDA, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call toll free (866) 632-9992 (Voice). Individuals who are hearing impaired or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339; or (800) 845-6136 (Spanish). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Summer feeding sites that are located at schools provide meals to all children in the immediate vicinity in addition to those enrolled in summer school.

The following sites will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program:

Taylor Elementary School

June 5, 2017 thru July 13, 2017—-Monday thru Thursday only

Breakfast 7:30-8:00 Lunch 11:30-12:00

Child Development Center

June 5, 2017thru July 21, 2016—Monday thru Friday

Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 Lunch: 11:45-12:15

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIA CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLOIDA

Case No.: 2016-252-CA

BELL TREE FARMS, INC. a

North Carolina Corporation authorized

To do business in Florida

Plaintiff,

Vs.

MARC GEORGES, SHIRLEY GEORGES

And MONIQUE S SAINT JEANS,

Defendant,

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR FORECLOSURE

TO:MARC GEORGES, SHIRLEY GEORGES

48 SMIH STREET #1

NEWARK, NJ 07106

MONIQUE S SAINT JEANS

6290 SW 10 COURT

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL 33068

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclosure a mortgage on the following property in Taylor County, Florida

PARCEL 18

A PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN SECTION 5 AND 8, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGE 9 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANNGE 9 EAST, AND RUN NORTH89*20’39” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 5,336.51 FEET; THNECE SOUTH 00*00’00” EAST, A DISTANCE 856.28 FEET TO THE CENTERLINEE OF WEST BOUNDARY ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES: SOUTH 57* 49’23” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 533.07 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 70* 50’21” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 126.51 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 85*27’17” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 55.21 FEET; THENE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE RUN SOUTH 01*05’06” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,651.50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01* 32’36” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,.492.54 FEET TO THE CENTERLINEOF FARR ROAD; THENCE NORTH 89* 00’51’ EAS ALONG SAID CENTERLINE, A DISTANE OF 255.45FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID ENTERLINE AND THE CENTERLINE OF CONNECTOR ROAD #2, WHICH CONNECTS TO FARR ROAD FOMR BAT ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWINGCOURSES; SOUTH 16*54’19” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 379.99 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00*05’46” EAST,A DISTANCE OF 137.58 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 09*28’25” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 260.28 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 29*10’44”

WEST, A DISTANCE OF 209.75 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 40*44’23” WEST A DISTANCE OF 190.31 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE RUN NORTH 86*40’01’ EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,813.88 FEET TI THE POINT OF BEGINNING, FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN NORTH 65*03’12” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,624.90 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF MAX ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES; SOUTH 04*42’24” WEST, A DISTANEC OF 71.63 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04*08’30” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 690.83 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID CEBTERLINE RUN SOUTH 75*35’51” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,400.94 FEET; THENCE NORTH 08* 53’16” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 476.39 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 20.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

TOEGTHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASTMENT FOR INGRES AND ENGRESS AND POWERLINES, OVER THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY AS DESCRIBED IN SCHEDULE “A’.

has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Cary A Hardee, II, Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is P.O. Drawer 450, Madison, FL 32340, By Tuesday, July 4, 2017, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 108 N. Jefferson st., Perry FL 32347, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to o so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

The action is asking the court decide how the following real property should be divided : NONE

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

Date May 5, 2017

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Crystal McMullen, D.C

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2016-254-CA

CIVIL DIVISION

BELL TREE FARM, INC.,

a North Carolina Corporation to do authorized to do business in Florida.

Plaintiff,

vs.

HENCIE BARREAU

Defendants.

_______________/

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 4, 2017, and entered in Case No. 2016-254-CP of the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial Circuit in and for Taylor County, Florida in which BELL TREE FARM, INC., is the Plaintiff and HENCIE BARREAU, is the defendant, the Taylor County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to he highest and best bidder for cash in/on the east steps of the Taylor County Courthouse, 108 N. Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida 32347, Taylor County, Florida at 11:00 a.m. on the June 6, 2017,the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

A PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN SECTIONS 4, 5, 8, AND 9, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGE 9 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY FLORIDA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION6, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGES 9 EAST, AND RUN NORTH 89*20’39” EAST A DISTANCE OF 6,452.43 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF WEST BOUNDARY ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES: NORTH 61*18’43” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 159.65 FEET; THENCE NORTH 57* 54’42” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 258.72 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SIAD CENTERLINEAND THE SAID CENTERLINE OF MAX ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES: SOUTH 13*43’40” EAST, A DISTANEC OF 61.16 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 09*04’11” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 165.68 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 20*11”30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 371.15 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 33*56’11” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,086.80 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 20*05’24” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 405.58 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 13*44’56” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 612.95 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 08*47’05” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 605.40 FEET; THENEC SOUTH 03*26’58” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 334.26 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03*42’14”EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,251.36 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04*42’24” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 82.79 FEET;THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE RUN SOUTH 29*25’44” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,622.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN NORTH 85*21’03” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,723.39 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF ROACK ISLAND ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES: SOUTH 15*11’19” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 26.49 FEET; THENCE SOUTN 03*09’58”EAST, A DISTANCE OF 86.37 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01*36’39” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 317.88 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 13*36’34” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 282.21 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 26*37’50” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 143.51 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 43*01’34” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 278.63 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE RUN SOUTH 87*09’05” WEST, A DISTTANCE OF 1,844.70 FEET; THENCE NORTH 12*22’42” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,011.32 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 40.01ACRES. MORE OR LESS.

TOEGTHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AND POWER LINES, OVER THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY AS DESCRIBED IN SCHEDUE “A”.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated in Taylor County, Florida this 4 day of May, 2017.

Clerk of the circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

By:Marti Lee, D.C

Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order o participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance, Persons with a disability who need any accommodation to participate should call the ADA Coordinator, Jacquetta Bradley, PO Box 1569, Lake City, FL 32056, (386) 719-7418, within twqo (2) working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired call (800) 95-8771; If you are voice impaired call (800)955-8770. The above is to be published in the Perry News-HErald.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR TAYLOR UONTY, FLORIDA

Case No.:17-244-CA

IN RE THE FOREFEITURE OF:

2005 GREEN TOYOTA

VIN# 4T1BE30K05U382779

_______________________/

NOTICE OF FORFEITURE COMPLAINT

TO: WHITNEY BLUE and all parties claiming interest by, through, under or against WHITNEY BLUE herein and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Forfeiture action has been commenced against you to forfeit, pursuant to the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act, the property described as follows:

2005 GREEN TOYOTA

VIN# 4T1BE30K05U382779

This action has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any upon Plaintiff’s Attorney, Ray Curtis, The Curtis Law Firm P.A., 1032 North Jefferson Street, Perry, FL 32347, within thirty days after the first publication of this notice, May 24, 2017, and to file the original with the Clerk of the Court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately there after otherwise a default will be enetered against you for the relief demanded on the complaint.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this court on the 19th day of May, 2017.

Annie Mae Murphy

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Crystal McMullen, D.C.

As Deputy Clerk

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2016-253-CP

CIVIL DIVISION

BELL TREE FARM, INC.,

a North Carolina Corporation to do authorized to do business in Florida.

Plaintiff,

vs.

ARSENE SAJOUS

Defendants.

____________________/

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 4, 2017, and entered in Case No. 2016-253-CP of the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial Circuit in and for Taylor County, Florida in which BELL TREE FARM, INC., is the Plaintiff and ARSENE SAJOUS, is the defendant, the Taylor County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to he highest and best bidder for cash in/on the east steps of the Taylor County Courthouse, 108 N. Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida 32347, Taylor County, Florida at 11:00 a.m. on the June 6, 2017,the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

a parcel of land lying in Sections 4 and 5, Township 3 South, Range 9 East, Taylor County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Northwest corner of Section 6, Township 3 South; Range 9 East, Taylor County, Florida; thence North89*20’39” east, a distance of 5,336.51 feet; thence North 61*18’43” East, a distance of 159.69 feet; thence North 57*54’42” east, a distance of 258.72 feet; thence South 13*43’40” East, a distance of 61.16 feet; thence South 09*04’11” East, a distance of 165.68 feet; thence South 20*11”30” East, a distance of 371.15 feet; thence South 33*56’11” East, a distance of 1,086.80 feet; thence South 22*05’24” East, a distance of 405.57 feet; thence South 13*44’56” East, a distance of 512.95 feet; thence South 08*47’05” East, a distance of 605.40 feet; thence South 03*26’58” West, a distance of 334.26 feet; thence South 03*42’14” East, a distance of 1,251.36 feet; thence South 04*42’24” West, a distance of 82.79 feet; thence South 89*25’44” East, a distance of 1,622.40 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, from said POINT OF BEGINNING run, thence North 85*21’02” East, a distance of 1,723.39 feet to the westerly right-of-way of a 50 foot access easement also known as Rock Island Road; thence along said easement the following course: South 15*11’19” East, a distance of 26.49 feet; thence South 03*09’58” East, a distance of 86.37 feet; thence South 01*36’39” East, a distance of 317.88 feet; thence south 13*36’34” East, a distance of 104.91feet; thence leaving said easement run South 86*28’12” West, a distance of 1,657.80 feet; thence North 12*22’42” West, a distance of 505.66 eet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 20.00 acres, more or less.

Access Easement recorded in O.R. Book, Pages 482, of the Public Records of Taylor County, Florida and in O.R. Book 861., Page 340, of the Public Records o Madison County. Easement goes to County Road 360 in Madison Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated in Taylor County, Florida this 4 day of May, 2017.

Clerk of the circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

By:Marti Lee, D.C

Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order o participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance, Persons with a disability who need any accommodation to participate should call the ADA Coordinator, Jacquetta Bradley, PO Box 1569, Lake City, FL 32056, (386) 719-7418, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired call (800) 95-8771; If you are voice impaired call (800) 955-8770. The above is to be published in the Perry News-Herald.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that PFS Financial 1, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 916

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R06555-906

Lot 26, Block B of the Gulf Highlands Subdivision. Containing 1.01 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 299, page 577.

This property is being assessed with a 1998 singlewide mobile home, Title # 79024698, Serial # GAFLV07A41549BB22.

Name in which assessed

Dennis R. Labossiere and Nancy A. Baxter

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida.Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 19th day of June, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 09th day of May , 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2016-525-CA

CIVIL DIVISION

BELL TREE FARM, INC.,

a North Carolina Corporation to do authorized to do business in Florida.

Plaintiff,

vs.

JONAS BOULOUTE and

JEAN WALNACE BOSUE,

Defendants.

_______________/

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 4, 2017, and entered in Case No. 2016-525-CP of the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial Circuit in and for Taylor County, Florida in which BELL TREE FARM, INC., is the Plaintiff and JONAS BOULOUTE and JEAN WALNACE BOSUE, are the defendant, the Taylor County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to he highest and best bidder for cash in/on the east steps of the Taylor County Courthouse, 108 N. Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida 32347, Taylor County, Florida at 11:00 a.m. on the June 6, 2017,the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

A PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN SECTION8, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGE 9 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARYLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH, RANGE 9 EAST, AND RUN NORTH 89*20’39” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 6,452.43 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF WEST BOUNDARY ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES: NORTH 61*18’43” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 159.65 FEET; THENCE NORTH 57*54’42” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 258.72 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID CENTERLINE AND THE CENTERLINE OF MAX ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES: SOUTH 13*43’40” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 61.16 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 09*04’11” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 165.68 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 20*11’30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 371.15 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 33*56’1” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,086.80 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 20*05’24” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 405.57 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 13*44’56” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 612.95 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 08*47’05” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 605.40FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03*26’58” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 34.26 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03*42’14” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,251.36 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04*42’24” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 293.60 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04* 08’30” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,455.35 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 05*16’13” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 593.06 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 07*20’16” EAST, A DIATNCE OF 335.29 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 15*28’54” EAST, A DISTNCE OF 213.84 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING AND LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE RUN NORTH 80*56’15” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 2,308.90 FEET;THENCE SOUTH 17*15’34” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 748.26 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 80*25’39” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 2,330.02 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF MAX ROAD; THENCE NORTH 15*28’54” WESTALONGSAID CENTERLINE, A DISTANCE OF 766.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 40.01 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AND POWER LINES, OVER THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY AS DESCRIBED IN SCHEDULE “”A.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated in Taylor County, Florida this 4 day of May, 2017.

Clerk of the circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

By:Marti Lee, D.C

Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order o participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance, Persons with a disability who need any accommodation to participate should call the ADA Coordinator, Jacquetta Bradley, PO Box 1569, Lake City, FL 32056, (386) 719-7418, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired call (800) 95-8771; If you are voice impaired call (800)955-8770. The above is to be published in the Perry News-Herald.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA,

PROBATE DIVISION.

Case No. 2017-235-CP

In Re: The Estate of:

HOKE DAVIS, JR.,

Deceased.

___________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of HOKE DAVIS, JR., deceased, whose date of death was April 01, 2017; File Number 2017-235-CP is pending in the Circuit Court for Taylor County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 620, Perry, Florida 32348. The name and address of the personal representative and his attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice has been served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: 5/24/17

SMITH & ASSOCIATES

ATTORNEYS AT LAW, P.A.

_____________

MICHAEL S. SMITH

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 169621

P.O. Drawer 579

Perry, Florida 32348

Telephone: (850) 584-3812

Fax: (850) 584-7148

__________________

GREGORY KIRK DAVIS,

Personal Representative for the Estate of

HOKE DAVIS, JR., deceased

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 604

Year of Issuance 2015

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R05098-100

South ½ of the East ½ of Lot 5 of the Arlington Heights subdivision. Containing 0.25 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 264, page 527.

Name in which assessed Merlene Cochran Estate

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 17th day of July, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 26th day of May , 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

NOTICE (PURSUANT TO FLORIDA

STATUTE 125.66)

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Taylor County, Florida, will hold a Public Hearing on the passage of a proposed Ordinance providing for a One Percent (1%) Sales Tax. The Public Hearing shall be held at the Board of County Commission Meeting Room, Taylor County Courthouse Annex, 201 E. Green Street, in Perry, Florida, at the regular Board meeting on TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 2017, at 6:05 P.M. The title of the proposed Ordinance is:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA, PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 212.055(3) FLORIDA STATUTES TITLED SMALL COUNTY SURTAX AND PROVIDING FOR A ONE PERCENT SALES TAX; PROVIDING FOR THE COMMENCEMENT OF SAID SURTAX AND THE DURATION OF SAID SURTAX AND PROVIDING THAT THIS IS NOT AN ADDITIONAL SALES TAX AND THAT IT BEGINS JANUARY 1, 2018 AT WHICH TIME THE COUNTY’S HOSPITAL BOND ISSUE IS SATISFIED; PROVIDING FOR PROCEEDS AND DISTRIBUTION; PROVIDING FOR THE USE OF FUNDS; PROVIDING FOR TAXABLE TRANSACTIONS; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The proposed Ordinance may be inspected by the public at the office of the Clerk of Court, located at the Taylor County Courthouse, Perry, Taylor County, Florida.

All members of the public are welcome to attend. Notice is further hereby given, pursuant to Florida Statute 286.0105, that any person or persons deciding to appeal any matter considered at this Public Hearing will need a record of the hearing and may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

The Public Hearing may be continued to one or more dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the Public Hearing shall be announced during the Public Hearing, and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

DATED this 26th. day of May, 2017, by ANNIE MAE MURPHY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners of Taylor County, Florida.

