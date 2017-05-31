Ready for hurricane season?

Forecasters are predicting the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will once again see above-average activity and local emergency officials are asking local residents to take heed of the lessons learned last year from Hurricane Hermine.

The previous hurricane season produced five land-falling storms, including Hermine, which flooded much of the Taylor County coastline in September, damaging homes, businesses and public facilities. The storm was the first hurricane to make landfall along the Florida coast in more than a decade.

