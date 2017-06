Curtis Jackson Jr.

Curtis Jackson Jr., 72, of Jacksonville, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2017, 11 a.m. at Stewart A.M.E Church.

Visitation will be today, Friday, June 2, 2017 5-7 p.m. at Evans-Walker Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Springhill Cemetery.

Evans-Walker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.