BREAKING: Man, 61, and girl, 6, found dead following house fire

The Perry Police Department (PPD) is investigating the deaths of a 61-year-old man and six-year-old girl who were found deceased inside the remains of a house that was completely destroyed by fire early Friday morning (June 2).

The identities of the victims are not being released at this time, PPD Chief Jamie Cruse said Friday afternoon.

Officers and firefighters were dispatched to 1415 South Quail Street at 3:55 a.m.

“When they arrived at the scene, they found the residence fully engulfed. The victims were found inside the home.”

The state Bureau of Fraud & Fire (formerly the State Fire Marshal’s Office) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (arson division) are assisting with the investigation.

“However, just because these agencies are involved does not mean that the fire has been deemed to be arson. We contacted them for assistance in determining the cause of the fire. It is common protocol,” Cruse said.

The City of Perry Fire Department and Taylor County Fire-Rescue assisted both responded to the blaze.

