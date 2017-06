Disaster preparedness sales tax holiday starts June 2

Hurricane season began Thursday and if you have not yet purchased items for your preparedness kit, you can do so this weekend tax free.

During its recent session, the Florida Legislature agreed to create a three-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday today (Friday, June 2) through Sunday, June 4.

