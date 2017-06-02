Legal Notices for June 2, 2017

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

To whom it may concern: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, pursuant to the fictitious name statute, chapter 20953 or Section 865.09, Florida Statutes, 1941, will register with the Secretary of State, Corporation Division, Tallahassee, Florida, upon receipt of proof of publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

Don’s Janitorial Service

Under which we/I will engage in business. I/we expect to engage in business in Perry, Florida and our address is:

P.O. Box 1323, Perry, FL 32348

The extent of ownership is:

Joseph L. Rouis 100%

5/26

NOTICE OF PROCEDURES FOR THE CLOSING OF STREETS, THOROUGHFARES AND ALLEYS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You will take notice that the Board of County Commissioners of Taylor County, Florida, upon the petition of certain of the adjacent landowners to hereinafter described property, will at 6:00 p.m. on the 20th day of June, 2017, at the Taylor County Administrative Complex, 201 East Green Street, Perry, Florida, 32347, consider and determine whether the County will vacate, abandon, close and will renounce and disclaim any and all right of the County and public in and to all street, thoroughfares and alleys which run over, upon or through the following described lots, blocks, pieces or parcels of land, lying and being in Taylor County, Florida, and described as follows:

DESCRIPTION:

Begin at the Northwest corner of lot 1, block D of KEATON BEACH SUBDIVISION Inc. Unit No. 1 and run South 89 degrees, 59 minutes, 30 seconds East along the South Right of Way of Pine Island Drive, 100.00 feet; thence run North 00 degrees, 00 minutes, 30 seconds East, 50 feet; thence run North 89 degrees, 59 minutes, 30 seconds West, 100.00 feet; thence run South 00 degrees, 00 minutes, 30 seconds West, 50 feet to the Point of Beginning.

A copy of the petition is available to the public at the Planning Department of Taylor County during regular business hours.

Notice is also given pursuant to Florida Statute 286.105, that any persons deciding to appeal any matter considered at this pubic hearing will need a record of the meeting and may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

This hearing may be continued from time to time as may be necessary.

This Notice shall be mailed to property owners within 500 feet of the property directly affected and whose address is known by reference to the latest approved ad valorem tax roll.

Dated this 31st day of May, 2017

6/2

NOTICE

BID #2018-02

THE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD OF TAYLOR COUNTY IS NOW ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS ON PIZZA FOR THE SCHOOL FOOD SERVICES PROGRAM FOR THE 2017-2018 SCHOOL YEAR WITH BIDS DUE NO LATER THAN 10:00 A.M., WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14, 2017.

BID SPECIFICATIONS, STATEMENT OF TERMS AND CONDITIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE FINANCE OFFICE, 318 NORTH CLARK STREET, PERRY, FLORIDA 32347. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT BENNY BLUE, FOOD SERVICE COORDINATOR

(850)838-2593.

6/2

CALL FOR BIDS

BID #2018-01

THE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA (herein known as the Board) will receive sealed bids at the Finance Office, Purchasing, 318 North Clark Street, Perry, Florida 32347 until

9:00 A.M., WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14, 2017

for PETROLEUM PRODUCTS in keeping with our specifications. Bids received after this date and time will not be considered. Bids will be opened at 9:15 A.M. and tabulated at this time at the Finance Office, and then presented to the Board for action at the next scheduled meeting. A bid will be considered a firm offer and cannot be withdrawn without the consent of the District School Board of Taylor County for a period of forty-five (45) days subsequent to the opening of the bids. Any deviation from General Conditions are stated in the Bid Specifications and take precedence over any instructions as stated in the General Conditions.

Submit your bid on the enclosed forms, seal in the enclosed envelope and return.

The District School Board of Taylor County reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids; to waive any minor irregularity or technicality in the bids received; to waive any formalities, and the right to secure expert advice in selecting the lowest responsive and best bid meeting the requirements of the Board and most advantageous to the Board.

Any questions concerning specifications should be directed to Chris Folsom, Director of Transportation, 1004 East Bay Street, Perry, Florida 32347, Telephone (850) 838-2505.

District School Board of Taylor County

Danny Glover Jr., Superintendent of Schools

6/2