Retirees have combined service of 244 years

The Taylor County School Board honored its recently retired teachers and staff at a ceremony during the May 16 meeting, presenting plaques and thanking them for their service to the school district.

PHOTO: The Taylor County School Board honored the district’s recent retirees at its board meeting Tuesday, May 16. Shown above are: (from l to r) William Hill, Board Member Bonnie Sue Agner, Martelle Shiver, Meridy Robertson, Board Member Brenda Carlton, Jurleen Clayton, Patricia Williams, Board Member Deidra Dunnell and Margaret McGrew. Retirees not pictured are Dolores Flowers, Julie Hurst, Diann McClain, Patricia Patterson, Patricia Reams and Charlsie Shoaf.

