Salutatorian: ‘Procrastination will not help you’

For Taylor County High School Salutatorian Jessica Gravley, tonight’s commencement ceremony arrives with a mix of joy and apprehension.

Gravley, the daughter of Maria and Eddie Gravley, said she has been looking forward to graduating high school and what comes next, but when she was first told that she would have to make a speech before her fellow students, other emotions entered her mind.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.