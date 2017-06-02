Threat prompts woman to fire 2 ‘warning shots’

A domestic situation escalated Monday to the point where a Perry man allegedly drove aggressively toward the mother of his children, prompting her to fire two “warning shots” at the vehicle and resulting in charges of aggravated domestic assault against both of them.

According to a report filed by Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Adam Kalinowski, he was dispatched to James Carlton Road in reference to a trespassing. There he made contact with Naomi Murphy and a man who said they were picking up tacks someone had thrown into Murphy’s driveway.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.