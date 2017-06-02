Valedictorian: ‘Grades are very important’

Her smile is as bright as her blue eyes and her kindness shines for all to see. But don’t be fooled by her good nature–the heart of a fierce competitor beats underneath her calm exterior.

Ask Hannah Rice, the daughter of Ron and Laurie Rice, where that competitive drives comes from and she’ll tell you that being the youngest of five children played no small role in developing her drive to succeed.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.