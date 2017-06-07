CURT acquires United Welding

Wisconsin-based CURT Group, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity and a leading sales, marketing, engineering and distribution company of towing products and truck accessories, announced Friday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire United Welding Services (UWS) from Thule, Inc.

Headquartered in Perry, UWS is a leading American manufacturer of storage solutions and truck accessories for professional tradesmen and truck enthusiasts. The transaction is expected to close this month.

