Fatal crash

Few details regarding a fatal vehicle crash that happened around noon Tuesday, June 6, were available as of presstime. Officials did confirm the vehicle belonged to a state law enforcement agency, however, no further information was released. The crash happened approximately five miles north of Wayside Park on Highway 19 North.

Three additional crashes were reported around the same time–a “fender bender” just a few hundreds yards north of the fatal crash, a second (unrelated) single-vehicle crash that occurred several hundred yards south of the fatal crash and a third crash in Athena.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.