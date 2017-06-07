Father, daughter die in fire

Chances are that if you spent any amount of time around six-year-old Holly Shay Woods, you heard her singing—likely her very favorite song, “Can’t Stop This Feeling,” from her very favorite movie, “Trolls.”

The title character in the movie is pink—Holly’s favorite color, loved ones said.

“Her smile was contagious and her love of life was something to be adored.”

That joyful and loving spirit will be remembered today as family and friends say good-bye to the brown-haired little girl who died in an early-morning house fire Friday, June 2. The fire also claimed the life of her father, Sheldon Woods, 61.

