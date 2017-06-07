Gear faces life in prison

The mandatory/minimum sentence for first degree murder is life in prison and that is the reality Billy Lee Gear, 37, will face during a sentencing hearing Thursday morning before Circuit Judge Greg Parker.

The hearing comes two weeks after a jury found Gear guilty as charged for the Jan. 6, 2016, slaying of Melissa Darnell, a young mother of three.

PHOTO: Convicted murderer Billy Lee Gear is expected to be sentenced to life in prison during a hearing scheduled Thursday morning.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.