It’s a paint party! Pre-pay by June 15

Hearts for Hometown Dogs (HFHD) is hosting a summer/ fall paint party in July with pre-registration fees due by Thursday, June 15.

The cost is $30 and participants will have the option of selecting summer (watermelon, cross, flip flops) or fall (cotton, acorn, deer head, pencil) shapes to paint and decorate. (Registration for children is $10 and they will have the opportunity to fashion/decorate wind chimes.)

“The Perry Elks Club is generously hosting this event for us and we will have a light dinner for you to enjoy while you paint your holiday door creation. Just bring yourself and some friends—we provide everything else,” organizers said.

All proceeds benefit rescue transport and sponsorships for hometown shelter dogs and cats from Taylor County Animal Control.

Please visit the HFHD Facebook page for registration and payment information.