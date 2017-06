Register today for Miss Florida Forest Festival

Registration is underway for the 2017 Miss Florida Forest Festival pageant and scholarship program. Forms are available at the Perry- Taylor County Chamber of Commerce or online at www.missfloridaforestfesetival.com.

A “boot camp” for candidates is planned this month. The pageant will kick off the 62nd annual Florida Forest Festival season Saturday, Oct. 7. The winner will preside over all Florida Forest Festival events and will represent the community year-round.