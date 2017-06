William Monroe

William Monroe, 83, of Perry, died June 4, 2017 at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital.

Services will be held June 10, 2017 at 2 p.m. at New Brooklyn M.B. Church.

Visitation will be held today, Friday, June 9, 2017, 5-7 p.m. at New Brooklyn M.B. Church.

Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.

Evans-Walker Funeral Home is in-charge of all arrangements.