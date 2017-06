25 all-star teams to compete in district tournaments next week

Three Taylor County youth all-star teams will be competing in their respective district tournaments at the Taylor County Sports Complex beginning Thursday, June 15.

Some 25 teams from communities all over North Florida will be coming to Perry to participate in the tournaments which are expected to conclude on Sunday, June 18.

