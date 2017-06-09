Dept. of Ag officer killed in fiery crash

Pinellas County resident Joshua Montaad, a law enforcement officer with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement, was traveling for a job interview for an investigative position when he crashed his vehicle on U.S. Highway 19 North in Taylor County and died Tuesday. He would have been 26 next month.

“Officer Joshua Albert Sanchez Montaad tragically lost his life in a fatal crash while in the line of duty. It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of such a dedicated and vibrant man who chose to make selflessly serving others his life’s work,” Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam said.

