FWC seeking anglers, charter captains to take part in ‘descending device’ study

Do you fish for reef fish like snapper or grouper?

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking volunteer anglers and charter/headboat captains to take part in a descending-device citizen science study. Descending devices are tools used to recompress the swim bladder and increase a fish’s chance of survival when they cannot be kept and are experiencing barotrauma (swim bladder expansion when a fish is brought up from depths greater than 50 feet). Signs of barotrauma include the stomach coming out of the mouth, bulging eyes, bloated belly and distended intestines.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.